OSHA complaints filed against company involved in deadly scaffolding collapse killing one worker

CHICAGO (CBS) — There's new information about the scaffolding collapse in Hyde Park that killed one construction worker and injured another on Thursday as men were taking pictures of the side of the building where the scaffolding gave way.

CBS 2 cameras captured two men wearing logos on their hard hats with the letters ESI. It's an engineering and scientific investigation and analysis firm.

The men were taking pictures of the side of the building where the scaffolding gave way. They were also at the structure's base where two ironworkers fell from nine stories above.

CBS 2 contacted Turner Construction Company, the general contractor for constructing the new U Chicago Medicine Cancer Pavilion. In a statement, Chris McFadden of Turner Constructions Company said:

"We are fully supporting the investigations underway by all relevant agencies and entities, including ESI. We will be able to comment further after the investigation advances.

On Friday, OSHA said they had opened inspections with Turner Construction, the General Contractor for the construction project; Hi-Tech Stake-Out Inc., the employer of the deceased worker; New Horizon Steel LLC, the employer of the injured worker; and Adjustable Concrete Construction, the scaffolding erectors.

OSHA could issue citations or monetary penalties if workplace safety violations and/or health regulations are found.

Twenty-seven-year-old David McDonnell of Oak Forest and a co-worker fell nine stories below while on the scaffolding. McDonnell died. Moments after the collapse, the scaffolding was swaying in the wind. A red metal area pulled away from the structure. It was later secured by workers.

"I hope that at the forefront they were putting the worker's safety in mind, but it's always something that you think about," said Brendan O'Donnell, the victim's brother.

McDonell and a fellow ironworker were constructing the new U Chicago Medicine Cancer Pavilion on the hospital campus in Hyde Park.

Thursday was a very windy day. An OSHA spokesperson said an investigation into the wind speed rating for scaffolding will be part of it.

OSHA inspection reports going back two years show at least a dozen inspections of Turner Construction worksites nationwide since January of 2022.

Inspections were either planned or the result of complaints and referrals. Those inspections involved falls, an amputation, and a lack of appropriate safety training.

Six of the inspections resulted in citations and fines totaling about $26,000.

In a statement, New Horizon Steel told CBS2 that their injured employee is now stable and expected to recover fully. They added that they are investigating the cause of the incident and supporting all authorities' investigations.