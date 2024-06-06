1 construction worker dead, another critically hurt after falling from scaffold on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — One construction worker was killed, and another was critically injured after falling from a scaffold in Hyde Park on Thursday.

The accident happened around noon at a construction site on the University Of Chicago Medical Center campus at East 57th Street and South Drexel Avenue. The workers were iron workers employed by New Horizon Steel.

According to the Chicago fire officials, the workers fell from the scaffolding of a concrete structure on the eighth or ninth floor after the wind caused it to become loose.

One of the workers died at the scene.

The second worker was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The ages of the victims were not immediately known.

The U.S. Occupation Safety and Health Administration said it will investigate the accident.

Last December, two other construction workers with Turner Construction Company were also hurt while working at the center when a piece of equipment fell at the site. Information about the accident at the time was not released.

The new seven-story, 575,000 square-foot cancer care and research pavilion is being built on 57th Street between Maryland and Drexel avenues on the University of Chicago Medical Center campus. A $20 million grant was awarded to the project in December.

The facility is expected to open in 2027. Once completed, the $815 million center will have 80 private beds, 90 exam rooms, a breast cancer center, and dedicated clinical trial spaces. It will have capacity for up to 200,000 outpatient visits and 5,000 inpatient admissions per year.

This is a developing story.