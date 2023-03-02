Oscar Wilkerson, last known surviving Tuskegee Airman from Chicago area, dies at 96
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The last known Tuskegee Airman from the Chicago area has died.
Oscar Wilkerson grew up in Chicago Heights before becoming a bomber pilot after World War II, in the nation's first Black aviation combat unit.
He said he later became a bus driver, because African-Americans weren't allowed to be commercial pilots. However, he bought a small plane with a friend and kept flying.
In 2007, Wilkerson was one of 300 surviving Tuskegee Airmen to get a Congressional Gold Medal from then-President George W. Bush.
He died last month at the age of 96.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.