Watch CBS News
Local News

Oscar Wilkerson, last known surviving Tuskegee Airman from Chicago area, dies at 96

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The last known Tuskegee Airman from the Chicago area has died.

Oscar Wilkerson grew up in Chicago Heights before becoming a bomber pilot after World War II, in the nation's first Black aviation combat unit.

He said he later became a bus driver, because African-Americans weren't allowed to be commercial pilots. However, he bought a small plane with a friend and kept flying. 

In 2007, Wilkerson was one of 300 surviving Tuskegee Airmen to get a Congressional Gold Medal from then-President George W. Bush. 

He died last month at the age of 96.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 4:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.