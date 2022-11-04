Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Chicago this weekend - here's where you can find it

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll wanna keep your eyes peeled this weekend for a Chicago favorite. The Wienermobile is back in town.

The iconic hotdog on wheels is making a few stops Friday through Sunday - giving fans a chance to see it up close.

Driver Ketchup Kaitlyn spoke with CBS 2 about the locations you can see the 27-foot-long, or 60 hotdogs long vehicle.

"Right now, there are Wienermobiles everywhere from Denver to concord New Hampshire sharing miles of smiles," she said.

For those who spot the giant hotdog, they can receive a Wienermobile whistle that you can only get by seeing it in person.

Below are the locations it will be making stops this weekend:

Tony's Fresh Market in Round Lake Beach

9 AM – 12 PM

965 E Rollins Rd

Round Lake Beach, Illinois 60073

Tony's Fresh Market in Prospect Heights

2 PM – 5 PM

1241 E Rand Rd

Prospect Heights, Illinois 60070

Tony's Fresh Market in Niles

9 AM – 12 PM

8900 Greenwood Rd

Niles, Illinois 60714

Tony's Fresh Market in Hanover Park

2 PM – 5 PM

7580 Barrington Rd

Hanover Park, Illinois 60133

Tony's Fresh Market in Joliet

9 AM – 12 PM

1801 W Jefferson St

Joliet, Illinois 60435

Tony's Fresh Market in Plainfield

2 PM – 5 PM

2300 Illinois Rte 59

Plainfield, Illinois 60586

"We hope we can 'Ketchup' with ya'll and 'relish' the chance to see Chicagoland," Kaitlyn said.