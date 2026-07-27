Oscar Mayer celebrates 90th anniversary of Wienermobile with "Wiener Cake"

Oscar MayerThe Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is turning 90 years old, and Oscar Mayer is celebrating the occasion with a special birthday treat.

The birthday treat in question includes some tasty items that you might have enjoyed at some of your own childhood birthday parties, but most likely not at the same time.

The cake, described as "delightfully outrageous," has more than 20 Oscar Mayer wieners in buns carefully arranged in two tiers around a birthday cake from Milk Bar. Also included are sprinkles and a Wienermobile cake topper.

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The sprinkles on the cake might cause more controversy in Chicago than the fact that the cake has hot dogs wrapped around it. While some of the sprinkles are appropriately mustard-themed, some are also red and ketchup-themed.

The rule in Chicago about ketchup on hot dogs is as well-known as the Chicago hot dog itself.

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Oscar Mayer did not make up the idea of the hot dog cake. Go to TikTok and there are all sorts of videos demonstrating how to make hot dog cakes — though many of these involve either hot dogs arranged in the shape of a tiered cake with foam pieces at the center, or cakes molded and decorated to look like hot dogs, rather than actually combining hot dogs and cake.

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The Wienermobile was created in Chicago in 1936 to lift Americans' spirits during the Great Depression. There are now six Wienermobiles traveling around the U.S. at all times.

Where can you find the Oscar Mayer Wiener Cake? Oscar Mayer said starting Friday, fans can pick one up at the Milk Bar location at 208 N. Green St. in Chicago's West Loop. Milk Bar locations in New York and Los Angeles will also carry the cake.

The cake will be offered through Sunday, while supplies last.