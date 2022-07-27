Orland Hills man charged with trafficking more than 35 guns

CHICAGO (CBS) – A south suburban man was arrested on federal firearm charges for allegedly trafficking more than 35 guns, including ghost guns, machine guns and rifles.

Arshad Zayed, 38, of Orland Hills, was charged with willfully dealing firearms without a license and illegally possessing and transferring a machine gun, according to a news release. He was arrested Wednesday morning and made an initial court appearance in federal court in Chicago.

Zayed sold about 36 guns on seven occasions between 2021 and this year. Many of the transactions took place in a car wash he managed in Matteson, Ill., according to a criminal complaint.

Several of the firearms were considered ghost guns because they contained no identifiable serial number and were manufactured from parts collected from various sources.

Some of the guns, including the ghost guns, were machine guns capable of automatically firing more than one shot with a single pull of the trigger, according to prosecutors.

Zayed sold the guns to a high-ranking Chicago gang member who was cooperating with law enforcement.

The unlawful possession and transfer charge is punishable by up to ten years in federal prison. The unlawful dealing charge carries a maximum sentence of five years.

Zayed is scheduled for a hearing on Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth Jantz.

The charges were announced by officials from the U.S. Attorney's for the Northern District of Illinois, the FBI Chicago Field Office, the Chicago Field Division of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Chicago Police Department, and the IRS Criminal Investigation Division in Chicago.