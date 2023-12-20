Operation North Pole brings Christmas cheer to Chicago area boy with life-threatening illness

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) -- Operation North Pole is on a journey to bring some holiday magic to several families in the Chicago area, each of them with a child battling a life-threatening illness.

At a fire station in Hoffman Estates, the crew grabbed gifts, not gear, to load onto their fire truck strung with holiday lights, and packed their Santa hats alongside their helmets, for a call that came with a special mission on Tuesday.

"It is just a little bit that we can do, and basically to show the family that the community supports them," Fire Chief Alan Wax said.

They were not headed to stop fires, but to spread the Christmas spirit, landing at the home of 11-year-old Manduul.

The organization Operation North Pole collects and distributes holiday presents for children with life-threatening or terminal illness, and the family members who support them. They've previously taken a holiday train ride with Manduul and his family, and on Tuesday brought the magic to their front door.

For Manduul and his family, there was a parade of lights, carolers, a proclamation from the mayor, and special guest Benny the Bull.

The labor of love was meant to show one family how much they mean to their community.

"He truly epitomizes what the holidays are all about. He's a great kid. We're really lucky at school," said Theresa Drogos, Manduul's school principal.

The effort got high marks from the crowd – 10 out of 10 – and proved a memorable for the whole family.

Operation North Pole will be making 16 similar holiday deliveries in the Chicago area this season.