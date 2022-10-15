Watch CBS News
Open House Chicago architecture festival will feature the city's most Iconic buildings

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's most iconic buildings will be open to the public this weekend as part of Open House Chicago.

It's one of the largest architecture festivals in the world - allowing behind-the-scenes access to historic and cultural buildings across the city.

More than 150 venues in over 20 neighborhoods are part of the free festival.

For a list of sites check out the Chicago Architecture Center's website.

