Open House Chicago architecture festival will feature the city's most Iconic buildings
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's most iconic buildings will be open to the public this weekend as part of Open House Chicago.
It's one of the largest architecture festivals in the world - allowing behind-the-scenes access to historic and cultural buildings across the city.
More than 150 venues in over 20 neighborhoods are part of the free festival.
For a list of sites check out the Chicago Architecture Center's website.
