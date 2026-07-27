Illinois Lottery player wins nearly $3.3 million in online FastPlay game

An online Illinois Lottery player won nearly $3.3 million in a FastPlay game over the weekend.

The player won the jackpot while playing the FastPlay Ultimate Diamond jackpot game on Sunday.

The prize, worth $3,287,514, is the second largest FastPlay jackpot won for the game since it was introduced in 2020, lottery officials said. The largest prize worth $5.75 million was won in November 2024.

The Ultimate Diamond Jackpot game is a $30 progressive game that starts at $75,000 and grows until the prize is won.

Tickets for the game can be bought in-store or online.

Lottery winners have one year to claim their prize from the date won. Players must be18 years of age or older to participate.