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Illinois Lottery player wins nearly $3.3 million in online FastPlay game

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

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An online Illinois Lottery player won nearly $3.3 million in a FastPlay game over the weekend.

The player won the jackpot while playing the FastPlay Ultimate Diamond jackpot game on Sunday.

The prize, worth $3,287,514, is the second largest FastPlay jackpot won for the game since it was introduced in 2020, lottery officials said. The largest prize worth $5.75 million was won in November 2024.

The Ultimate Diamond Jackpot game is a $30 progressive game that starts at $75,000 and grows until the prize is won. 

Tickets for the game can be bought in-store or online.

Lottery winners have one year to claim their prize from the date won. Players must be18 years of age or older to participate. 

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