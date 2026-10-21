Online Illinois Lottery player wins $1.8 million prize in FastPlay game

Online Illinois Lottery players, check your tickets!

Lottery officials announced on Wednesday that an Illinois iLottery player has won the $1,809,642 prize in the FastPlay Ultimate Diamond Jackpot game.

According to lottery officials, it's the second-largest prize awarded for a FastPlay this year and the sixth since the game's launch in 2020. The highest was a $3.3 million jackpot won back in July.

The Ultimate Diamond Jackpot is a $30 progressive FastPlay game, which begins at $75,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.

Winners have one year from the date of purchase to claim their prizes.

FastPlay games require no numbers to pick, no play slip to complete, no scratching and no waiting for winning numbers. There are 39 FastPlay games.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.