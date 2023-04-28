One person wounded in shooting during quarrel at funeral service in Maywood

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- One person was shot at a funeral service in Maywood Friday afternoon.

Maywood police said on Friday morning, a family funeral service was being held at the Rock of Ages Baptist Church, at 1309 Madison St. in the western suburb.

A family quarrel occurred during the funeral, police said. Maywood police officers were sent to the scene and began trying to defuse the quarrel.

While this was happening – with the officers right there – a person pulled a gun and shot someone, police said.

Two people of interest were taken into custody on the spot, police said.

The condition of the person who was shot was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Maywood Police Investigations Sgt. Pezdek at (708) 368-4131, or the Maywood Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at (708) 450-1787.