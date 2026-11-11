Ole Miss student in viral racist harassment video has family ties to Illinois car dealership chain

One of the white students at the center of a racist video at Ole Miss has a family connection to a major Midwest auto dealership chain.

Alaina Kunes, 18, was one of three women caught on a doorbell camera making monkey noises and gestures outside a Black student's apartment last week.

She has since issued an apology and withdrawn from the University of Mississippi.

Her grandfather, Gregg Kunes, founded Kunes Auto Group, which operates more than 50 locations across Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa.

The company said Alaina Kunes has no employment or ownership ties to the business.

The university said its investigation is ongoing.