Old Town residents meet with CPD to discuss safety after crowds took over North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Neighbors in Old Town will gather Monday night to demand safer streets from Chicago police.

Last Wednesday, a large crowd took over North Avenue Beach. Things quickly got out of control as police tried to clear out the area, and the unruly group moved west into Old Town.

This weekend's havoc in the Loop is only adding more urgency to Monday night's already-planned meeting with police about what, if anything, can be done to maintain order.

The meeting starts at 5:30 at the Moody Bible Church on LaSalle.

First published on May 16, 2022 / 12:15 PM

