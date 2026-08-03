Old Town Pour House opens new location in Chicago Loop

The Old Town Pour House isn't in its namesake neighborhood anymore, but it's returning to the central area of Chicago — specifically in the Loop.

Ald. Bill Conway (34th) was present for the ribbon-cutting at the new location at 120 N. LaSalle St., right across the street from City Hall.

The new Old Town Pour House location is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The first 20 guests at the grand opening on Monday received prizes.

The original Old Town Pour House opened in March 2012 at 1419 N. Wells St. in Old Town. Published reports said the venue had the largest selection of craft beer on tap in the city, with 90 tap handles.

The location in Old Town closed Jan. 5, 2025.

The Old Town Pour House also has a location in Oak Brook.