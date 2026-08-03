Watch CBS News
Local News

Old Town Pour House opens new location in Chicago Loop

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Blake Tyson

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

The Old Town Pour House isn't in its namesake neighborhood anymore, but it's returning to the central area of Chicago — specifically in the Loop.

Ald. Bill Conway (34th) was present for the ribbon-cutting at the new location at 120 N. LaSalle St., right across the street from City Hall.

The new Old Town Pour House location is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The first 20 guests at the grand opening on Monday received prizes.

The original Old Town Pour House opened in March 2012 at 1419 N. Wells St. in Old Town. Published reports said the venue had the largest selection of craft beer on tap in the city, with 90 tap handles.

The location in Old Town closed Jan. 5, 2025.

The Old Town Pour House also has a location in Oak Brook.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue