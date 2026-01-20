O'Hare reclaims crown as busiest U.S. airport

O'Hare International Airport has reclaimed the title of the nation's busiest airport, surpassing Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which has held the top spot since 2020, Mayor Brandon Johnson's office announced on Tuesday.

Data from the Federal Aviation Administration showed 857,392 planes took off or landed at O'hare last year, the most of any U.S. airport.

It's an increase of 10.5% compared to 2024, when O'Hare had 776,036 total flights, and the first time since 2019 that O'Hare has led the nation in total flights.

"This is more than a statistic, it's a statement about Chicago's momentum," Johnson said in a statement. "From the runways of O'Hare to the neighborhoods across our city, Chicago is building, growing, and leading. We are open for business, open to the world, and once again setting the pace for the nation."

The other top five airports in terms of flights last year were Atlanta (807,625), Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (741,286), Denver International Airport (707,268), and Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas (586,821).