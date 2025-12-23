"O'Hare Moments" campaign seeks stories, photos, video of meaningful times at airport

Do you remember the opening scene from "Love Actually," where Hugh Grant says, "Whenever I get gloomy with the state of the world, I think about the arrivals gate at Heathrow Airport?"

If so, O'Hare International Airport wants to hear from you.

The Chicago Department of Aviation is launching an "O'Hare Moments" campaign to celebrate 70 years of travel. Commercial flights began at O'Hare on Oct. 30, 1955.

"For seven decades, Chicago has made connections with the world at O'Hare," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a news release. "As we strengthen Chicago's economic power by advancing the airport's ORDNext expansion, we celebrate the millions of personal journeys, reunions, and milestones that are O'Hare's legacy — and make these moments possible for generations to come."

The department is asking people to share stories, photos and video documenting meaningful moments from the last seven decades — anything from first flights to family reunions and farewells. Current and retired O'Hare workers are also invited to show their ties to the airport.

The Department of Aviation will choose an entrant at random to win a $500 gift card.

"O'Hare holds a special place in the memories of our travelers," Chicago Aviation Commissioner Michael J. McMurray said in the release. "Life's most significant chapters often begin or end at our terminal gates. As we build new concourses that will serve Chicago and the region well into the future, we want to honor these stories and capture the promise of the moments that connect us."

The "O'Hare Moments" campaign coincides with the ORDNext project — the largest terminal expansion in the history of the airport.

Entrants can submit through Feb. 2 at moments.ordnext.org.