Group against O'Hare Flyer project gather to discuss possible environmental impact

The fight against the proposed O'Hare Flyer continued in River Forest on Saturday.

The train would take people from the Loop to the airport in 15 minutes.

Critics took a field trip to Thatcher Woods to tell neighbors about the potential impact of the project.

The grassroots coalition Stop the O'Hare Passthrough broke down the possible impacts on wildlife and the environment if it's built.

Opponents say they want transparent studies on the project.

"The developers have not been forthcoming. In fact, they have been performative at best, and we need access to data and information," said Elif Negiz

Supporters of the O'Hare Flyer say it would bring jobs to Chicago.

Construction for the project could start next year.