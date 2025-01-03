COPA investigating after Chicago officers shot, killed knife-wielding man in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating after Chicago police officers shot and killed a knife-wielding man while responding to a domestic incident early Friday morning in Little Village.

Chicago police said around 2:10 a.m., officers assigned to the 10th District responded to a call of a person with a knife inside a sixth-floor of the Albany Terrace Apartments senior building in the 3000 block of West 21st Place, where a woman called the police asking for help against her boyfriend.

Arriving officers knocked on an apartment door and were confronted by a man who pulled out a knife and lunged at officers.

The officers discharged their weapons, hitting the man multiple times, police said. The officers immediately rendered aid to the man, who was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

Two officers were also taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

The specifics surrounding the incident, including the comprehensive use of force investigation, are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department. The Investigative Response Team is also on the scene investigating.

The Officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a minimum period of 30 days.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can contact COPA at 312-746-3609 or at chicagocopa.org.