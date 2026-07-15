Officer deemed justified in shooting, killing man with 2 knives in North Riverside, Illinois, in 2025

Officials have ruled that a police officer was justified in shooting and killing a man who police said was armed with two knives a year and a half ago, police announced Wednesday.

The incident happened at 3:47 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025.

Police were called for a disturbance in the 8500 block of Cermak Road. Police said at the time that the chain of events started with an isolated domestic matter.

Upon arriving at an unspecified place on the block, officers encountered a situation involving a 31-year-old man from Crest Hill later identified as Jose Evans, police said.

Police said it appeared that Evans was experiencing a mental health crisis, and was behaving aggressively toward officers and others on the scene while armed with two knives.

Officers tried to use de-escalating techniques and less lethal force options, but this did not work, police said. Evans continued to advance in a manner that officers believed was a threat both to them and to bystanders, police said.

Thus, a North Riverside police officer fired his gun and shot Evans, police said.

Evans later died at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

North Riverside officers were wearing bodycams at the time, and the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating with the cooperation of the North Riverside Police Department.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force, the Cook County State's Attorney's office, and the Illinois State Appellate Prosecutor investigated the incident, and all agreed that the officer's use of force was reasonable, necessary and justified.

"While these findings conclude the legal review of the incident, they do not diminish the profound loss experienced by Mr. Evans' family or the emotional impact on the officers and everyone involved," North Riverside police Chief Chris Boenzi said in a statement. "The loss of any human life is tragic, and we recognize the lasting impact this incident has had on our department and the entire community. The North Riverside Police Department remains committed to treating every person with dignity and respect while protecting the safety of the public."