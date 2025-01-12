Knife-wielding man shot, killed by police in Chicago's western suburbs

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man police said was armed with two knives was shot and killed by officers in west suburban North Riverside Sunday afternoon.

At 3:47 p.m., police were called for a disturbance in the 8500 block of Cermak Road. Upon arriving at an unspecified place on the block, officers encountered a situation involving a 31-year-old man from Crest Hill, police said.

An officer fired a gun in defense of another person during the encounter. The 31-year-old man, who police said was armed with two knives, was shot by the officer, police said.

The man later died at the hospital.

Police said the incident that led to the man being shot by officers was an isolated domestic matter.

North Riverside officers were wearing bodycams at the time, and the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating with the cooperation of the North Riverside Police Department.