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Off-duty Hammond officer involved in fatal crash, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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An off-duty Hammond police officer was involved in a crash that killed another driver, the department confirmed on Sunday.

When and where the crash occurred has not been released, but according to the department, at the direction of the Chief of Police, Indiana State Police responded and "assume full responsibility for an independent and impartial investigation."

The department also confirmed that the officer involved in the crash has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation's outcome.

"HPD extends its deepest condolences to the deceased driver's family and loved ones, as well as everyone affected by this tragedy," the department said.

Indiana State Police will provide additional information about the crash and the investigation at a later time.

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