Watch CBS News
Local News

OEMC to be joined by Mayor's Office, CPD to discuss safety efforts

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

OEMC, Mayor's Office, CPD to discuss safety partnership
OEMC, Mayor's Office, CPD to discuss safety partnership 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police were out in full force for the long Fourth of July weekend.

People weren't just out and about celebrating Independence Day, but also the NASCAR races - even though they were disrupted by rain.

On Wednesday, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the Mayor's Office, and the Chicago police are coming together to discuss their citywide partnership to keep everyone safe.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 8:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.