"The Odyssey," the first film shot entirely on 70mm IMAX, can be seen properly at this theater in Chicago

Moviegoers traveled from Chicago to Woodridge to catch Christopher Nolan's new film "The Odyssey" at one of only four Cinemark theaters in the country equipped with an IMAX 70mm projector, and early audiences say the experience delivered.

Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX in Woodridge had their first showings sell out quickly after the film opened. Missy Davis and her partner, Andrew Green, were among those who made the trip from the city after finding two seats available for a later showing.

"Thursday night was sold out. The first showing today was sold out and then there were two tickets right in the middle for this one and I was like, we're doing it," Davis said.

The draw is the theater's rare analog 70mm IMAX projector, which Cinemark installed this summer ahead of the film's release.

"Cinemark has more than 300 theaters across the U.S., and we're very proud that four of those theaters have IMAX 70mm projectors," said Caitlin Piper of Cinemark. "Across the entire country, there are only about 30 theaters with that capability."

"The Odyssey" is the first film shot entirely on 70mm IMAX cameras, making the format especially significant for this release. Piper said the projector delivers something closer to the director's original intent.

"It feels like the actual artwork being on that screen," Piper said. "It's that original piece of work actually being projected."

Audience members echoed that sentiment after the roughly three-hour film wrapped.

"This is exactly how it was filmed and how it was intended to be seen, so why lose any of the nuance there if you have the opportunity to see it right," one viewer said.

"Definitely recommend. Christopher Nolan knocked it out of the park," said another.

"This was kind of that event that you want from the theater," a third viewer said.