Odunze shares life lessons at Urban Male Network career day

Chicago Bears receiver Rome Odunze spent part of his off day in Englewood sharing some life lessons on career day for the Urban Male Network.

The event was billed as "The playbook: Leadership on and off the field."

It's a long way from Lake Forest, and even Soldier Field may be off in the distance for these young men. Odunze said he was glad he was able to get down to the city's South Side to share some words of wisdom.

"I like to come down to the city as much as I can," Odunze said. "You know, obviously, staying up towards Halas, I don't get down as much as I like to, but anytime I come down, I'm either eating food or doing a community event, and people in Chicago matter, so it's a warm welcome, honestly. From the day I got here, it was very welcoming."

Odunze said he got a lot of love from the people and the team's fans, and he took advantage of just being in the vicinity, understanding the things they go through.

"Obviously, it's kind of career day, so I'm explaining, you know, the sport aspect, football side of things. But you know, there's plenty of different, you know, paths to walk on the career side of things. So, just understanding that, you know, whatever they're passionate about, they're going to have to put in work to go achieve, and all the people out here inspire me to be better on and off the field. Chicago has given me a lot more than I've given them, so just trying to give back," he said.