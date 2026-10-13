Obvious Shirts launches Mike Ditka tribute line benefiting Misericordia

Local sports apparel company Obvious Shirts has launched a line paying tribute to late Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka, which raises money for one of his favorite organizations.

With the blessing of Ditka's family, the company said they have created a line of t-shirts, hoodies and a poster honoring the legendary player and coach. All proceeds from their sales will benefit Misericordia, Heart of Mercy.

Ditka died on Friday, Oct. 9 at the age of 86.

Misericordia released a statement, writing in part, "Mike was a strong force around Misericordia and a dear friend to Sister Rosemary Connelly. He knew many of the residents by name and supported Misericordia in countless ways. His legacy will live on at Ditka Hall in the Marian Center on our campus. His support of Misericordia reflected his deep compassion for the individuals and families who make up our community. He understood the importance of creating opportunities, offering hope, and ensuring that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are valued and celebrated."

The collection includes shirts and hoodies with the word "DITKA" printed across the chest in the same style as the famous BEARS sweater the coach often wore on the sidelines; a design featuring the well-known and somewhat offensive gesture Ditka made while walking off the field; and a design that celebrates his long list of accomplishments as both a player and a coach.

The wares are available to be ordered online or at the Obvious Shirts store on Clark Street in Lakeview, just a few blocks from Wrigley Field.