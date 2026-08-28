Obama Presidential Center commemorates controversial tan suit with stickers if you wear one today

The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago is commemorating the former president's most controversial clothing choice by giving out free stickers to visitors wearing a tan suit Friday.

On Aug. 28, 2014, President Barack Obama wore a light tan suit to a live news briefing at the White House in which he discussed the possibility of escalating the U.S. military response to activities by the Islamic State terrorist group, or ISIS, in Syria.

The suit caused controversy on Fox News and in other conservative media outlets, with some pundits and people on social media saying it wasn't appropriate for such a serious topic. Some Republicans, like U.S. Rep. Peter King of New York, called it "unpresidential" and inexcusable.

In the weeks and months after, the outrage died down and the tan suit became a frequent joke and pun used by detractor and supporters alike. At the Obama Presidential Center opening in June, a number of attendees wore tan suits including foundation board chairman Marty Nesbitt and comedians Stephen Colbert and David Letterman.

The Obama Foundation said it is commemorating "Tan Suit Day" Friday by giving anyone who goes to the Presidential Center in Chicago's Jackson Park in a tan suit a free sticker.