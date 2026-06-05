Community gets first look at Obama Presidential Center at My Brother's Keeper Alliance Family Reunion

The Obama Presidential Center does not open to the public for another two weeks, but a group of young men and community leaders recently held a panel discussion inside on how they can make an impact on their communities.

"I honestly just want more. I want to see more progress being done in my community," said Justin Harris, a recent college graduate who was part of the discussion.

Harris also shared his story of how he met former President Barack Obama.

"When I actually had the moment to actually be in the same room with him, I shared that moment with him, and that was captured live on TV. So, I still have that video, and that holds dearly to my heart to this day," he said.

Last Wednesday, Harris joined others from the mentoring group My Brother's Keeper inside the Obama Center. The My Brother's Keeper Alliance Family Reunion was the first such event to be held there. The Obama Foundation launched My Brother's Keeper in 2014 to help improve the lives of boys and young men of color.

The group opened their panel discussion with the Leo High School Choir performing on stage.

"I think it was fitting, because the grand opening of the presidential center and having all of this energy even before it opens, and to christen the place was pretty special," said My Brother's Keeper director Vondale Singleton.

Trey Baker led the panel discussion, talking about how young men can make a difference in their own communities, an inspiration from former President Obama.

"I think when you have that level of storytelling, it inspires you. And I think it inspired everybody in the room as we were talking about how MBK Chicago was going to be situated to be a part of that mission," he said.

The My Brother's Keeper Alliance Family Reunion is a major gathering hosted by the Obama Foundation. It serves as an empowering convening for youth advocates, change-makers, and young men of color to connect, discuss leadership, and build strategies for their communities.

"It brought so much joy to my heart to see so many familiar faces, and not just any faces, but boots on the ground; organizational leaders and young people, ambassadors sharing their stories about change and hope, which is what I believe our president represents," Singleton said.

A massive "Welcome Home" message inside the Obama Presidential Center let the next generation know it is a safe place.

"It's for all of us, because when you have resources like the museum, and the recording studio, and the basketball court, and the community garden; all of these spaces, what it tells me is that it's not just about access, it's about empowering connection," Baker said.

The Obama Presidential Center opens to the public on June 19. Officials expect 1 million people to visit every year.