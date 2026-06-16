Tight security expected for Obama Presidential Center grand opening. What you need to know.

Security is tightening up near the Obama Presidential Center ahead of this week's grand opening ceremony on Thursday.

Fences, concrete barriers, and other security infrastructure have been set up around the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park. Some streets and sidewalks surrounding the center are being closed off in the coming days.

The Secret Service said the security level for the center's opening ceremony is on par with major national events, like national conventions in presidential elections.

"You're going to see anti scale fencing, vehicle checkpoints, magnetometers. We're going to have tactical assets there, some that the public are going to be able to see, some that they're not. We're going to have drones up for overwatch, and then we have a temporary flight restriction in place that's going to restrict airplanes as well as drones over the site," said James Morley, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service Chicago Field Office.

Morley has had assignments with the Obama family going back to 2008. He said security for the grand opening has been planned for months.

"For me now to be overseeing the security plan here in Chicago, it really brings it full circle for me, personally," he said.

The ceremony comes days after the FBI says it thwarted an alleged attack at Sunday's UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House. As of Tuesday, the Secret Service said no such plots have been detected in Chicago.

"We're not aware of any threats to the opening of the Obama Presidential Center," Morley said. "If anything does come our way that is of concern, we will adjust our plan accordingly."

David Katz, a former Obama campaign staffer and photographer who also served in the Obama administration, was in Chicago with his son Aldo on Tuesday to get an early look at the Obama Presidential Center and share memories of his time working for the former president.

"I was President Obama's photographer a long time ago, and a number of my photographs are in the museum. So allowing him to see some of that was special," Katz said.

Katz and his son have noticed the heightened security surrounding the Obama Presidential Center.

"We'll be here early and check in, and I think there's a shuttle service, and we'll plan for it," Katz said.

While the grand opening ceremony at the Obama Presidential Center is invite-only, there's a watch party for the grand opening nearby on Midway Plaisance on the University of Chicago campus. Tickets for the event have sold out.

Fencing and stages are being set up on Midway Plaisance, where people with tickets will be able to watch the opening ceremony on a big screen.

For full information on security measures on the watch party, visit watchpartyfaq.obama.org

All guests at the opening ceremony watch party will be subject to security screening, including possible pat-downs and metal detector screening.

What is the bag policy?

Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 6" x 9" or smaller do not need to be clear, but they can have no more than one pocket.

All other bags larger than 6" x 9" must be smaller than 12" x 6" x 12" and clear.

Hydration packs are allowed and do not need to be clear.

All bags will be searched before entry.

Other than bags listed above, the following items also are ALLOWED:

Reusable water bottles and hydration packs, and plastic or aluminum water bottles

Baby strollers, including strollers designed to transport children

Blankets

Binoculars

Chairs. For more information on allowed chairs, visit our chair policy page.

Cameras

Personal-sized hand sanitizer (3.4 ounces or less)

Portable battery packs

Personal misting fans with a bottle no larger than 1.5 L

Sunscreen in non-aerosol containers is allowed in the size of 3.4 ounces or less

Hydration/Electrolyte packets in factory sealed single serving package(s)

Prescription Medicine Requirements:

Anyone needing prescription medicine at the event must present the pharmacy-labeled container which states the prescription, dosage, and patient name to our medical staff at each entrance gate. Guests are only allowed a sufficient supply of the prescribed medication for that day.

Medicines needing to be inhaled or smoked are prohibited unless in a prescribed inhaler.

Over-the-counter medications are allowed in a sufficient supply for the day. Bottle contents will be verified by medical personnel at the entry gates.

The following items are PROHIBITED:

Any bag that is not aligned with the allowed bags

Coolers of any kind (exceptions may be made for medical use)

Professional cameras and professional recording (photo, video, audio) equipment [NO large professional detachable zoom lenses, stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks (selfie sticks) or other commercial equipment]

Drones or any other remote flying device

Signs

Kites

Hammocks

Inflatables of any kind

Glass containers of any kind

Illegal and illicit substances of any kind, and related paraphernalia

Air horns and stereos

Outside food or beverage (including alcohol) of any kind

Grills

Umbrellas

Pets (except service animals)

Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts or any personal motorized vehicles

Tents, canopies, or shade structures of any kind including chairs with shade structures.

Unauthorized vendors are not allowed. No unauthorized solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, samples, etc.

Weapons or explosives of any kind

Fireworks

Large chains or spiked jewelry

Bicycles inside event grounds

Carts of any kind (including Red Wagons)

Items prohibited by the Obama Presidential Center visitor policy available at https://obama.org/visit/visitor-policy

Any other items deemed by staff to be dangerous or inappropriate in a public setting

Public transportation for Obama Presidential Center opening ceremony

Organizers are recommending people take public transportation to the big event, arrive early for the 11 a.m. ceremony, and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

The closest Metra stops are on the Metra Electric Line, which has stops at the University of Chicago & 59th Station, a 3-minute walk away, and the 63rd Street Station, an 8-minute walk away. The closest Metra stop with elevator access is the 55th-56th-57th Street Station, a 12-minute walk away.

The CTA will offer shuttle buses to the Obama Presidential Center grand opening ceremony and for the rest of the weekend from Friday through Sunday from the Red Line and Green Line.

On Thursday, shuttle buses will operate to the opening ceremony between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., with return service between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. For the remainder of the weekend between Friday and Sunday, shuttle buses will operate between 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Riders can board the shuttle buses at the Garfield stops on the Red and Green lines, and get off at Midway Plaisance Park at the southwest corner of 60th and Woodlawn, just blocks from the Obama Presidential Center.

The CTA also has multiple bus routes that riders can use to get to the Obama Presidential Center for the opening ceremony, including the #2 Hyde Park Express, #6 Jackson Park Express (northbound only), #10 Obama Presidential Center/Museum of Science and Industry Express, #15 Jeffery Local (northbound only), #28 Stony Island (northbound only), #59 59th/61st, #171 U. of Chicago/Hyde Park (northbound only), #172 U. of Chicago/Kenwood (northbound only), and #192 U. of Chicago Hospitals Express (southbound only).

CTA buses serving the Obama Presidential Center will be rerouted due to temporary street closures. Details on the reroutes are available on the CTA website.

The Secret Service said the public plays a role as well in making sure this event is secure.

Street closures for Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening

City officials are warning drivers to expect heavy traffic near the Obama Presidential Center in the coming days due to street closures and parking restrictions for the opening ceremony.

STREET CLOSURES and PARKING RESTRICTIONS

List is subject to change. Towing will be Enforced.

Monday, June 8 at 6 a.m. – Monday, June 22 at 5 p.m.

60th St. from Dorchester to Stony Island – no parking both sides of the street.

60th St. from Blackstone to Stony Island EB

Monday, June 15 at 6 a.m. through Friday, June 19 at 6 a.m.*

Midway Plaisance, from Dorchester to Stony Island EB and WB

Blackstone, from 59th St. to Midway Plaisance

Cornell, from Stony Island to 57th St.

Stony Island, from Midway Plaisance to 63rd St.

Stony Island NB, from 59th St. to 57th St.

59th St. SB, from Harper to Stony Island.

Monday, June 15 at 6 a.m. – Saturday, June 20 at 11:59 p.m.

Midway Plaisance, from Woodlawn to Blackstone.

Dorchester, from 59th to 60th St.

Wednesday, June 17 at 6 a.m. – Friday, June 19 at 6 a.m.

Woodlawn, from 59th to 60th St.

Midway Plaisance, from Ellis to Woodlawn.





SIDEWALK RESTRICTIONS

Monday, June 15 at 6 a.m. – Friday, June 19 at 6 a.m.*

60th St. from Dorchester to Stony Island.

Midway Plaisance, from Dorchester to Stony Island.

Blackstone, from 59th St. to Midway Plaisance.

Cornell, from Stony Island to 57th St.

Blackstone, from Midway Plaisance to 60th St.

Monday, June 15 at 6 a.m. – Saturday, June 20 at 11:59 p.m.