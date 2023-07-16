Obama Foundation expands 'Local Lunchbox' program at South Side YMCA locations
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a thousand kids across the Chicago area will get free food this summer at three YMCA locations.
Local Lunchbox - the Obama Foundation's healthy meals program - is expanding.
Anyone 18 years and younger can eat breakfast and lunch at the South Side Rauner Family and Kelly Hall YMCA locations every Monday through Friday from now through mid-August.
