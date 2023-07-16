Watch CBS News
Local News

Obama Foundation expands 'Local Lunchbox' program at South Side YMCA locations

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Obama Foundation expands 'Local Lunchbox' meal program
Obama Foundation expands 'Local Lunchbox' meal program 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a thousand kids across the Chicago area will get free food this summer at three YMCA locations.

Local Lunchbox - the Obama Foundation's healthy meals program - is expanding.

Anyone 18 years and younger can eat breakfast and lunch at the South Side Rauner Family and Kelly Hall YMCA locations every Monday through Friday from now through mid-August.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 16, 2023 / 9:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.