Oakwood Hills man charged with running over family member with car

A man from northwest suburban Oakwood Hills is facing felony charges, accused of intentionally hitting a family member with his car.

Pablo Contreras, 50, is charged with one count each of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, and leaving the scene of an accident.

McHenry County prosecutors said, on Friday evening, Contreras got into an argument with a female family member outside a home in Oakwood Hills.

A neighbor saw Contreras get into the driver's seat of his car and back it into the woman before fleeing the scene, leaving the victim critically injured, according to prosecutors. Contreras later returned to the scene after the victim had been taken to the hospital.

At his first court appearance on Tuesday, a judge ordered Contreras to remain in custody ahead of his trial. He is due back in court on June 22.