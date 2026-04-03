14 injured in Oak Park crash involving Pace bus; driver, who died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, ID'd

Fourteen people were injured in a crash in Oak Park on Friday morning.

According to the Village of Oak Park, around 9 a.m. a speeding driver ran a red light at Lake and Harlem, swerved to avoid a pedestrian who was crossing the street and crashed into other vehicles, including a Pace bus. A total of four cars and the bus were struck in the chain-reaction crash.

Officials said after the crash, as witnesses began calling 911, a good Samaritan went to check on the driver and, when they stepped away from the SUV, they heard a gunshot. Officials said the driver died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Oak Park officials identified him as 48-year-old Thomas Cremeens of Plainfield, Illinois. Police said they are not aware of any prior contact with Cremeens prior to the crash.

Police said 14 people were injured in the crash. Eleven were taken to Rush Oak Park, Loyola, MacNeal and Gottlieb hospitals for treatment. Three people were treated at the scene. Officials said no serious injuries were reported by any of the 14 passengers.

The intersection of Lake and Harlem was closed for hours but reopened at approximately 2 p.m.

Luis Acosta said his cousin was among those hurt in the crash. In Spanish, he told CBS News Chicago his cousin was on his way to his construction job at the time of the crash, and was thankful his cousin is expected to be OK.

David Fee saw the aftermath of the crash when the Pace bus came to a stop in front of the business where he works.

"Within the first half an hour, someone came into the store, they had seen the accident occur, they said they heard the SUV strike the bus and then a loud boom occur and he said he thought that was a gunshot and he said he thinks there was a body in the SUV," he said.

A bus passenger spoke to CBS News Chicago off camera, saying people were crying on the bus and screaming out in disbelief at what they saw.

"I feel badly for the people on the bus that got injured today," Fee said. "I know this wasn't what they were thinking when they were going to work and I feel for the driver of the bus. She was very, very distraught."

An investigation is underway. A spokesperson from the Village of Oak Park said because of the location of the crash, along the border with River Forest, they're still determining what agency will lead the investigation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 or go to 988lifeline.org to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which is staffed and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.