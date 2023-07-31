Oak Forest police arrest armed man after chase, standoff

(CBS) -- A downstate man is facing multiple felony charges after a tense armed standoff with police that began at a gas station and culminated with a chase in Oak Forest on Sunday.

Police officers responded to the BP gas station in the 5500 block of West 159th Street for reports of a gunman threatening people. Just before 11 a.m., police said Laotis Buckley brandished a weapon and told officers he would shoot them.

Buckley refused to put down his gun, got into his car, and drove away on 159th Street with officers in pursuit.

Police stopped Buckley at 151st Street and Oak Park Avenue and again asked him to surrender. Buckley exited his vehicle and removed a large-breed dog from the back seat, ignoring verbal commands from the officers.

He approached one of the officers, challenging them with the words, "Do it, shoot me," according to a news release from Oak Forest police.

One of the Oak Forest officers deployed a Taser, temporarily incapacitating Buckley.

Buckley, 48, of Rantoul, Ill., was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one count of aggravated assault, and seven counts of resisting a peace officer.

His bond hearing is scheduled for Monday, July 31, at the Bridgeview Court House.

Oak Forest Police urge anyone with additional information to contact Investigator Engle at 708-687-1376.