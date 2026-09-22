Oak Forest High School lockdown lifted after SWAT investigates threat; school dismissed for day

Oak Forest High School was placed on lockdown as police responded to a "possible threat" on Tuesday morning.

High school officials confirmed the Oak Forest Police Department initiated the lockdown shortly before 11 a.m.

Oak Forest police said officers responded to a "possible threat," and the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) conducted a coordinated sweep of the building.

No injuries were reported.

Oak Forest officials said the SWAT team completed their sweep of the school and did not find a threat. School has been dismissed for the day and parents have been invited to come pick their children up.

The school said in a social media post that they received a called "of a specific nature," which then prompted the lockdown and police response. No threat was found, school officials said, and dismissal was started.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is of the utmost importance. We thank our police department and our school officials for their immediate response," school officials wrote.

Further information was not immediately available.