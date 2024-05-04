Police investigating multiple bomb threats against New York City synagogues. Here's what we know.

NEW YORK -- Authorities Saturday were investigating multiple bomb threats at synagogues across New York City.

The New York City Police Department told CBS New York that multiple bomb threats were made against synagogues Saturday.

There have been at least three bomb threats in Manhattan, according to police, including at Congregation Rodeph Sholom on the Upper East Side, Congregation Beit Simchat Torah on West 30th Street, and Chabad of Midtown on Fifth Avenue.

Another bomb threat was reported at Brooklyn Heights Synagogue on Remsen Street.

Police say all of the threatened locations received emails stating that explosives were present in the buildings or nearby.

Congregation Rodeph Sholom executive director Barbara Zakin said in a message sent to congregants that the NYPD evacuated their building as a precaution and conducted a search.

In addition to the synagogues, police say an email was sent to the Brooklyn Museum threatening to blow up the Eastern Parkway/Brooklyn Museum subway station. The MTA says an unusual package was reported outside the station, but service was not affected.

Police say that so far, all of the bomb threats have been unfounded. At this time, investigators do not know who sent the emails.

All incidents remain under investigation.

New York officials respond to bomb threats at NYC synagogues

In a post to social media, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that she is "actively monitoring" the situation.

"Threats have been determined not to be credible, but we will not tolerate individuals sowing fear & antisemitism. Those responsible must be held accountable for their despicable actions," she wrote.

The Manhattan Borough President is calling this pattern of threats a hate crime and says there is a growing trend of "swatting," when individuals report fake emergencies to authorities, against Jewish institutions.