Nurses protesting at Illinois Veterans' Home over staffing issues

CHICGAO (CBS)-- Nurses represented by the Illinois Nurses Association are gathering for a protest on Chicago's Northwest Side.

They are calling attention to staffing issues at the Chicago-Read Mental Health Center and the Illinois Veterans' Home.

Last year, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a statewide recruitment and retention campaign to more fully staff state-run health agencies.  According to INA, nurses and patients are still suffering. 

First published on September 13, 2022 / 6:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

