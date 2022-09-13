Nurses protesting at Illinois Veterans' Home over staffing issues
CHICGAO (CBS)-- Nurses represented by the Illinois Nurses Association are gathering for a protest on Chicago's Northwest Side.
They are calling attention to staffing issues at the Chicago-Read Mental Health Center and the Illinois Veterans' Home.
Last year, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a statewide recruitment and retention campaign to more fully staff state-run health agencies. According to INA, nurses and patients are still suffering.
