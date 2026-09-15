Nurses at Olympia Fields Hospital in Chicago's south suburbs strike against Prime Healthcare

Nurses from Prime Healthcare swapped stethoscopes for protest signs Tuesday, as thousands were on the picket line across the U.S.

Many in the Chicago area will be on strike for the day.

At Prime Healthcare Services Olympia Fields Hospital in the south suburbs, the nurses were fired up after some firings. They went on strike beginning at 7 a.m.

Their beef with parent company Prime Healthcare is over the termination of two staff members that began as suspensions.

Tuesday was not the first time, nor the only place, where frustrated Prime Healthcare nurses were making noise.

Health care workers also hit the picket line at sister hospital St. Mary of Nazareth in Chicago on Tuesday. They also saw a colleague fired for what they said was trying to speak up for patients.

The St. Mary and Olympia Fields nurses are upset with a Prime Healthcare decision to consolidate maternal care.

A few weeks ago, the hospital system announced cuts to obstetric services at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, and Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago's Norwood Park community.

"These patients could suddenly face an emergency and then all of a sudden, they have to either call 911 or emergently go to their hospital," said St. Mary of Nazareth nurse Kyle Schutter, "and if they can't do that quickly or in a concise manner, it could be to the detriment of child and to the mother."

In a statement from Prime Healthcare on the occasion of a one-day strike earlier this month, a spokesperson denied allegations that the hospital retaliated against employees for exercising their rights.

The spokesman added, "We will continue engaging constructively with our nurses while ensuring that the patients and communities we are privileged to serve continue receiving the care they depend upon."

Nurses at hospitals in Nevada and California were also set to hold sympathy strikes to support the one happening in Olympia Fields.

Back in Olympia Fields, striking nurses plan to hold a rally at 10:30 a.m.