Chicago-area nurses holding one-day strike against Prime Healthcare

Nurses at two Chicago-area hospitals run by Prime Healthcare are striking on Thursday.

Staff members are accusing the company of unfairly retaliating against several nurses by planning a one-day strike.

Nurses joined the picket line at 7 a.m. at Nazareth Hospital on the Northwest Side, and later Thursday afternoon, the nurses union will be gathering outside Olympia Fields Hospital to call for the reinstatement of a group of nurses.

Just a few days ago, Prime Healthcare drew criticism after announcing plans to cut obstetrics services at three area hospitals, including St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, and Resurrection Medical Center in Norwood Park.

The suspension of services would happen on October 1, and the plan is to consolidate those services to two hospitals.

U.S. Representative Lauren Underwood, whose district includes Mercy Medical Center, questioned the hospital system, saying it didn't appear to have made adequate preparations for such rapid closures.