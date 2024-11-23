Love scores 3 TDs, No. 6 Notre Dame hands No. 18 Army 1st loss with 49-14 romp at Yankee Stadium

Jeremiyah Love scored three touchdowns, tying a school record with his 11th straight game with a rushing TD, and No. 6 Notre Dame ended No. 18 Army's 13-game winning streak with a 49-14 victory on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium.

In a game scheduled as a 100th anniversary tribute to Notre Dame's "Four Horsemen," Love put on a pretty good one-man show. The sophomore had TD runs of 68 and 14 yards, finishing with 130 yards on seven carries, and leaped over a defender at the goal line to finish a 6-yard scoring pass from Riley Leonard.

Leonard threw for two TDs and Jadarian Price ran for two scores for the Irish (10-1), who won their ninth straight to improve their College Football Playoff chances. Notre Dame was No. 6 in those rankings this week and looks every bit like a national title contender, allowing 14 or fewer points in six straight games.

Army quarterback Bryson Daily ran for 139 yards and both touchdowns, giving him 23 on the ground this season. The loss by the Black Knights (9-1) left No. 1 Oregon as the only unbeaten team in FBS. Army came in leading the nation with 334.9 yards rushing per game but managed only 207 against Notre Dame.

Notre Dame beat Army for the 16th straight time in the first matchup where both teams were ranked since 1958, the Black Knights' last victory. This meeting was scheduled to honor the 100th anniversary of Notre Dame's 1924 victory in New York at the Polo Grounds, when Grantland Rice began his story about the exploits of Harry Stuhldreher, Jim Crowley, Don Miller and Elmer Layden with one of the most famous openings in history, writing: "Outlined against a blue-gray October sky, the Four Horsemen rode again."

That quote lined the wall above Monument Park in the stadium's outfield, behind the end zone where Notre Dame took a 14-0 lead on TD passes by Leonard on its first two possessions. Army kept the ball for more than 7 1/2 minutes on its next drive while making it 14-7 on Daily's 4-yard run early in the second quarter, but the Irish went up by two TDs again on Love's 14-yard run that tied Wayne Bullock's record of 11 straight games with a rushing TD in 1973-74.

Notre Dame scored touchdowns on four of its six drives in the first half, then added another 10 seconds into the second half when Love went 68 yards on the first play to make it 35-7.

Army: Saturday's game was a high-profile matchup, but the Black Knights' two most important games remain. Army will face No. 20 Tulane in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Dec. 6, and then has its annual matchup with Navy on Dec. 14.

Notre Dame: With plenty of playmakers on offense and one of the nation's best defenses, the Irish haven't had anything resembling a close game in two months.

With the team right above them falling earlier Saturday when No. 5 Indiana lost 38-15 to second-ranked Ohio State, the Irish could be a top-five team in the next AP poll. Army hopes to stay above Tulane in the College Football Playoff rankings (the Black Knights at No. 19 are one spot ahead) in case they are needed as a tiebreaker to determine who is the host team in the AAC championship game.

Army: Hosts UTSA next Saturday.

Notre Dame: Visits Southern California next Saturday.

