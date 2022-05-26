Northwestern women's lacrosse team heads to Final Four for third time straight

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The Northwestern Wildcats women's lacrosse team is hoping the third time is the charm, as they had to Baltimore for their third straight trip to the Final Four.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats haven't won it all since 2012.

The first step in hopes of changing that is beating top-seed North Carolina on Friday.

"It's always a motivator. You carry it with you. It hurts, and it's hard, and it's never easy to lose. But on a big stage, it's even harder – and it drives you with everything that you do," said Head Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller, "and so I think this group has the experience, I think they have the readiness, and they're excited for the opportunity."

The game against North Carolina begins at 2 p.m. Friday.