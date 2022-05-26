Watch CBS News
Sports

Northwestern women's lacrosse team heads to Final Four for third time straight

/ CBS Chicago

Northwestern women's lacrosse team heads to Final Four for third time straight
Northwestern women's lacrosse team heads to Final Four for third time straight 00:38

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The Northwestern Wildcats women's lacrosse team is hoping the third time is the charm, as they had to Baltimore for their third straight trip to the Final Four.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats haven't won it all since 2012.

The first step in hopes of changing that is beating top-seed North Carolina on Friday.

"It's always a motivator. You carry it with you. It hurts, and it's hard, and it's never easy to lose. But on a big stage, it's even harder – and it drives you with everything that you do," said Head Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller, "and so I think this group has the experience, I think they have the readiness, and they're excited for the opportunity."

The game against North Carolina begins at 2 p.m. Friday.

First published on May 25, 2022 / 11:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.