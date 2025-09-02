Watch CBS News
Northwestern University seeking help in search for missing professor Nina Kraus

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Northwestern University is asking for help in the search for missing professor Nina Kraus.

According to the university, Kraus was reported missing by her family on September 1. The 72-year-old was last seen leaving her home on the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue in Evanston around 9 a.m. 

Kraus is a professor in the School of Communication. 

"The University is hopeful that with the community's help, we can find Professor Kraus and assure her safety," University officials said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Evanston Police Department at 847-866-5000.  

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

