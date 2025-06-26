Northwestern University performing cost-cutting measures taking effect next year

Northwestern University is changing its tuition benefits program and health insurance for its staff and faculty beginning next year.

According to the university, the changes are due to rising costs and other factors straining the school's finances.

In an email earlier this month, the university informed staff and faculty that on Jan. 1, 2026, it will change from Blue Cross Blue Shield to UnitedHealthcare and new dental and prescription insurance providers.

The move is forcing staff to petition the board of trustees to allow them to keep the Blue Cross.

The university said that without the changes, employees would pay more, and the school would be forced to make additional cuts in other areas beyond what they've already announced.

Changes to the tuition benefits program, which allows staff to take courses at a discount, will also be made for new and returning hires. Current faculty and staff will not be affected by the changes.

Now, the school will cap the program at $12,000 per year.