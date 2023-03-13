Northwestern to play in first NCAA Tournament since 2017

CHICAGO (CBS) – Northwestern men's basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 as a No. 7 seed. The team will play No. 10 Boise State on Thursday.

The Wildcats (21-11, 12-8 in conference) bowed out early in the Big Ten Tournament against Penn State in overtime on Saturday despite being the second seed.

Still, Northwestern holds an impressive resume as it appears in its first NCAA Tournament since 2017 with the second-most wins in a single season in program history. The team even beat Purdue, a projected No. 1 seed, last month in Evanston.

Head coach Chris Collins was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year. Chris Lowery was honored with the inaugural Assistant Coach of the Year award.

Senior guard Chase Audige was named co-Defensive Player of the Year in the conference after averaging 2.4 steals per game.

The Wildcats' leading scorer, senior guard Boo Buie, was named First Team All-Big Ten in the media voting.

Northwestern and Boise State are set to tipoff at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday on truTV in Sacramento, California.