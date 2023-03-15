Northwestern Medicine to share update on first Double Lung Transplant patients

CHICAGO (CBS) -- First two patients to receive double lung transplants at Northwestern Medicine will share their stories of hope.

Both of these patients had Stage 4 lung cancer, at the time of their life-saving surgeries.

Back in the fall of 2021, 54-year-old Albert Khoury of Chicago became the first patient with Stage 4 lung cancer to receive a double lung transplant at Northwestern.

And 64-year-old Tannaz Ameli of Minneapolis also had Stage 4 lung cancer, but it had not spread to the rest of her body. She received her new lungs last summer.

Northwestern Medicine has launched a clinical program and research registry to study the progress of the first 75 patients.