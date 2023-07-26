Northwestern interim football coach says team will be ready for season despite hazing scandal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CBS) – Northwestern University's interim football coach and athletic director spoke for the first time on Wednesday at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis about the hazing scandal surrounding the program.

The scandal exposed earlier this month has led to numerous lawsuits. Until Wednesday, university leaders have stayed away from the cameras. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar was at Lucas Oil Stadium, where he heard from Northwestern leaders.

Up until Wednesday, no one within the Northwestern athletic department had spoken publicly despite CBS 2's repeated requests for interviews. Interim head coach David Braun finally addressed the hazing allegations, but noticeably absent were Northwestern players.

"Seeing our team the last two weeks, I firmly believe that this group has a demeanor, has a brotherhood, and has a resolve that there are reasons to be very excited about the story that they will write this fall," Braun said.

"This has obviously been a very difficult time for our team, our staff, our current and former players impacted, our alumni, the university, and the broader Northwestern community," he said.

Most Big Ten teams send players to media day, but three Northwestern players decided to skip the event amid the scandal just a day before they were scheduled to speak.

For the first time, Derrick Gragg, Northwestern's athletic director, also spoke out.

"The brand has taken on a large amount of challenges, and that's the university, the athletic department, some of us personally," Gragg said in an interview with the Big Ten Network. "We wanted to focus in on the inside of the house, and now we are able to get out some messages."

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti was asked if he had any conversations with Braun or Gragg about the upcoming season and player safety.

"I spoke with Derrick a few times, and I think our focus has been on moving forward, on what they're doing, keeping me informed about the investigations and what they're doing on campus," Petitti said.

Braun added on Wednesday, "Let me be clear, this football team will be ready to go."

Several former players have come forward with allegations. Others have filed lawsuits detailing hazing within the program, including sexual abuse. New lawsuits accuse some assistant coaches, who are still with the team, of witnessing the forced acts.

Gragg was also at Big Ten Media Days and spoke to the Big Ten Network, but he did not make himself available to reporters and has no plans to do so in the near future.