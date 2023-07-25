Northwestern football players to skip Big Ten Media Days amid hazing scandal

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Northwestern University football team will not have any player representatives at this week's Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, the annual event where players and coaches around the conference speak to reporters ahead of the upcoming college football season.

The decision comes after weeks of controversy surrounding both the Northwestern football team and other teams in the athletic program. Multiple former football players are suing the university, alleging they were subjected to hazing and sexual abuse. The allegations and findings in an investigation led to the firing of longtime head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

In a joint statement, linebacker Bryce Gallagher, defensive back Rod Heard II, and wide receiver Bryce Kirtz, said they made the decision not to attend Big Ten Media Day this year after talking with their teammates, families, and interim coach David Braun.

"This was very difficult since we were excited about the opportunity to participate in this great Big Ten tradition, and to talk about the game we love and the season ahead," the players said in the statement. "But given the recent events involving the Northwestern football program, we did not want our participation to be dominated by the hazing issue and steal the focus away from football and the upcoming season."

They added, "We are proud members of the NU football program and want our on-field performance and off-field conduct to always reflect the values of the university and our fans."

In a follow-up statement, Braun said the decision for the players to forgo Big Ten Media Day "was entirely theirs, and they approached it with a great deal of maturity and thoughtfulness. I'm fully supportive of both their reasoning and the decision itself, and I look forward to attending the event."

Each team traditionally sends three players and their head coach to Big Ten Media Day to field questions about the upcoming season.

Braun is scheduled to speak tomorrow morning at the event.

Northwestern is set to open the 2023 college football season on Sept. 3 in Piscataway, New Jersey, against Rutgers.