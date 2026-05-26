Northwestern announce some events for new Ryan Field stadium currently under construction

This fall, the Northwestern Wildcats will host their first football game in their new stadium, with some high school teams also taking their rivalry to the field.

Stadium developers say they're making good on their promise to reinvest in the community with a project that's produced excitement and some concern over the years.

Until football comes back to Evanston, it's construction season.

"It takes patience and while we're working hard to be a good neighbor, we really appreciate their patience," said Pat Ryan Jr.

He is developing the new Ryan Field—named after his family.

"Racing to October 2. We open on national television against Penn State on Friday, October 2," he said.

Up until kickoff, Ryan Field might be tackled with questions and concerns from neighbors not ready for change.

In terms of the construction disruption, Ryan says 1,000 workers are on site, prioritizing working during the day to limit the noise at night.

"Yeah, there's going to be some noise. Yeah, there's going to be some traffic. Yeah, there's going to be some parking issues, but all of these can be addressed, and they need to be addressed for those immediate neighbors," said former Evanston Mayor Steve Hagerty.

Hagerty leads a group supporting the stadium and the plan to host concerts.

"Let's not have a stadium that sits empty 358 days a year. Let's activate it," he said

But Ryan Field will ease into hosting events.

"We'll play five football games here this year. We'll only do 45 days of community events in the first year instead of the 60 we're authorized for, and we're not going to do concerts until 2027," Ryan said.

It's too early to announce a lineup.

"There are a lot of things I'd like to see. If you know Taylor Swift, let me know. Give her a call," he said jokingly.

Two weeks after Ryan Field opens, high school rivals will compete under the stadium lights, rent-free.

"In 143 days, Evanston will be competing with New Trier in Illinois' greatest rivalry in college football's greatest arena," said Chris Livatino, Evanston Township athletic director.

Evanston just has to get through construction season first.

"The energy of the stadium is going to be incredible. It'll be the best stadium in college football," Ryan said.