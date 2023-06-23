Chicago police continue to search for Northwest Side robbers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you live or work on the Northwest Side, stay aware of your surroundings.

Chicago police are looking for a group of armed suspects responsible for robberies and carjackings. There have been at least seven robberies reported in the North Center and West Town neighborhoods.

Police said suspects jump out of a dark gray Chrysler 300 and steal the victim's items at gunpoint.

The incidents have taken place at the following locations:

• 4300 Block of North Western, on June 19, 2023, at 10:15 p.m.

• 3800 Block of North Western, on June 19, 2023, at 10:22 p.m.

• 1900 Block of West Irving Park Rd, on June 20, 2023, at 6:34 a.m.

• 4200 Block of North Wolcott, on June 20, 2023, at 6:39 a.m.

• 3800 Block of North Southport, on June 20, 2023, at 6:40 a.m.

• 200 Block of North Paulina, on June 22, 2023, at 6:30 a.m.

• 2000 Block of West Augusta, on 22 June, 2023, at 6:40 a.m.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Chicago Police Department at (312) 744-8263.