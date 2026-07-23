Northeastern Illinois University to become first public university in Chicago to offer AI bachelor's program

Northeastern Illinois University on Chicago's Northwest Side will soon be the first public university to launch a bachelor's program in artificial intelligence.

Beginning in the fall of 2026, Northeastern Illinois offer an AI major through its College of Business and Technology (CBT) under the Department of Computer Science. The university said the program is designed to balance "theory, application, and real-world relevance."

"Designed for students from all backgrounds, the Bachelor of Science in AI program provides a welcoming introduction to artificial intelligence with no prior experience required, while maintaining a clear pathway to advanced, career-ready skills," said Northeastern Illinois University Chair of Computer Science Dr. Xiwei Wang said in a news release. "We believe AI should serve people — not the other way around. Ethical reasoning, fairness and social responsibility are integrated throughout the curriculum, preparing students to develop responsible and impactful AI solutions."

Curriculum highlights include foundational courses in programming, mathematics, and data structures; courses in subjects such as machine language and natural language programming; coursework in databases, operating systems, data analysis, and information processing; a writing-intensive software language course; and courses in ethical AI development and responsible tech use.

After graduating, students will be qualified for work in such fields as AI engineering and development, data and analytics, and AI applications.

Domestic students may apply to the program beginning Aug. 1.

Two private universities, the Illinois Institute of Technology and DePaul University, already offer bachelor's programs in artificial intelligence.

DePaul also offers a Master of Science program in artificial intelligence, as does the McCormick School of Engineering at Northwestern University. The University of Illinois Chicago offers an online Master of Engineering program with a concentration of AI and Machine Learning, while the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business offers an MBA program with an applied AI concentration.