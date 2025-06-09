Dan Ryan Expressway shots fired investigation snarls traffic as Illinois State Police investigate

Northbound traffic on the Dan Ryan Expressway is snarled at 87th Street as Illinois State Police investigate shots fired.

State police said they were notified about an expressway shooting just after 2 p.m. Monday on I-94 at 79th Street. No injuries were reported.

SkyWatch was over the highway, where all lanes of inbound traffic were briefly shut down at 87th Street as state troopers searched for evidence.

All four lanes of traffic were being diverted off the expressway at the 87th Street exit. Lanes reopened just before 4 p.m.

Drivers may want to look for alternate routes and avoid the area until the traffic jam clears. Delays should be expected.