2 sought in North Park restaurant smash-and-grab burglaries

Chicago police are looking for two suspects they said stole cash registers in smash-and-grab burglariess at restaurants in North Park.

CPD said from about 4:50 a.m. to just after 5 a.m., two unknown males broke the front of multiple businesses in the 6200 block of N. McCormick Blvd.

Inside, the suspects took cash and cash registers from the businesses before driving away in a white Ford.

No injuries were reported. No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Five detectives is ongoing.

CPD did not say exactly how many businesses were hit, but video shows damage to several Thai and sushi restaurants on that block.